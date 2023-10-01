F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.0% during the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 41,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 19,787,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

