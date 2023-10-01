Gala Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $391.05 million and $42.94 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,539,857,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,561,591,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

