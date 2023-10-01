Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Short Interest Update

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

