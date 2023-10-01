Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QRMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
