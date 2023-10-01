GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 37.6% in September

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,988.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,478. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,000. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

