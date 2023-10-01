Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:GEMD)

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GEMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 5,719 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.