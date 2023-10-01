Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 19,649 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.