Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 3,682,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,681. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

