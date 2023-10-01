Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 771,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,996. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GGAL. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 134.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

