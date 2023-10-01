GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.
In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 15,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $49,910.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,600.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $75,150 in the last 90 days. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
