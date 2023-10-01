Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 1,118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $2.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haitian International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th.
About Haitian International
Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.
