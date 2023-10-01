Head-To-Head Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Golden Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Golden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 4.36% 13.74% 3.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.65 $76.60 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 0.88 $82.35 million $1.58 21.63

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Nevada Taverns segment comprises food and beverage operations, and the slot machines, as well as provides a casual and upscale environment catering to local patrons offering food, craft beer, and other alcoholic beverages. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

