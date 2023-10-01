Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0500

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $28.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003069 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,441,516,807.280815 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04973363 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $16,347,355.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.