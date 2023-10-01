Hermez Network Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.61 or 0.00016475 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $168.61 million and approximately $17,375.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,002.70 or 0.99963718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58312898 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,161.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

