HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 19% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $269,755.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,092.66 or 1.00039779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002345 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00088623 USD and is down -11.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $246,888.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

