Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

HOLX traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $69.40. 1,809,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,513. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

