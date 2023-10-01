Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $119.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $119.63 million and $6.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00030235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00100224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00046462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,183,431 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

