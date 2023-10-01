Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.26 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Horizen has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.26 or 0.00029468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $117.23 million and $7.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00100176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,184,306 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

