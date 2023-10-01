Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 602,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $2,042,281.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,767,964.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 602,443 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $2,042,281.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,191,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,767,964.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,799,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,938,837. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a market cap of $303.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

