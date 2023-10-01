Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Archon Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE H traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 806,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on H shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

