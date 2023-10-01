ICON Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ICON has a total market capitalization of $176.72 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,243,163 coins and its circulating supply is 968,243,214 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,213,623.9324435 with 968,213,629.2854266 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17851774 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,060,102.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

