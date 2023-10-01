indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in September

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 2,541,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,600. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,700 shares of company stock valued at $701,450. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

