Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Up 33.2% in September

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 610,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $116,914.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,010.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 55,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,468. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.53.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

