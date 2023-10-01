Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,950,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $21,123,730.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,258.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

