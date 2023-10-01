Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:INBS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 80,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. Research analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

