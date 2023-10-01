Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INLX remained flat at $4.59 during trading hours on Friday. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

