iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) Plans $0.04 Dividend

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVZ remained flat at $10.44 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,398 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.