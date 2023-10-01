iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 6th

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1981 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. 4,330,651 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

