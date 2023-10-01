iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. 50,266 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.