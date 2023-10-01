iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Announces Dividend of $0.25

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,603 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

