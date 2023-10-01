iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Declares Dividend of $0.29

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2877 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

