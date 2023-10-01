iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. 14,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

