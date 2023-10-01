iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Declares Dividend of $0.13

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1342 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IBHE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.93. 512,830 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,285,000.

About iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

