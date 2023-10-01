iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:IBHE)

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1342 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IBHE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 512,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBHE. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,285,000.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

