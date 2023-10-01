iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

IBHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 218,909 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

