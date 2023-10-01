iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Declares Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 396.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

