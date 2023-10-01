iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS IBHH remained flat at $22.18 during midday trading on Friday. 7,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
