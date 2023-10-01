iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71,331 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

