iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMM stock remained flat at $25.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,451 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $612,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,039.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

