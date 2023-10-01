iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 6th

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0406 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. 197,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 197,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.