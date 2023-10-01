iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0369 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 226,900 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 260.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

