iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBMP remained flat at $24.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,188 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

