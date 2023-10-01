iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IBMQ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,183 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

