iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 13,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

