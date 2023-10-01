iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.33. 47,125 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

