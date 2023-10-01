iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS IGEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 332,741 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 947.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

