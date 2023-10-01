iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1783 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:CEMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,645 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

