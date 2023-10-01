iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1968 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EMHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,760 shares. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,305,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

