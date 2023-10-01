iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on October 6th

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3227 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance

FIBR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 8.51% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

