iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock remained flat at $22.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,683,604 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,479,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,579,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

